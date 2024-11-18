FRSC deploys personnel for 2024 ember months patrol nationwide

Mallam Shehu Mohammed, the Corps Marshal , Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has directed the mobilisation of all FRSC personnel for 2024 Ember Months Patrol Operation

By Ibironke Ariyo

Mallam Shehu Mohammed, the Corps Marshal , Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has directed the mobilisation of all FRSC personnel for 2024 Ember Months Patrol Operation to ensure safe highways nationwide.

Mohammed made this known on Monday during a news conference in commemoration of the 2024 World Remembrance Day of Accident victims in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 World Remembrance Day of road accident victims has the theme: “That Day”.

The FRSC boss said that, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), road traffic injuries cause significant economic losses and were a leading killer of people aged 5-29 years.

He, however, said that FRSC was happily collaborating with all stakeholders to create the necessary awareness throughout the week-long activities to address the challenges.

According to him, this include, press briefing, media chat, motorcade rally/road show, commemorative church service, Juma’at Prayer and Hospital visitation to RTC Victims.

The FRSC boss said he was confident that with campaigns by various stakeholders including the media, Nigeria will be in a better position to address the dangers posed by road traffic crashes.

“On our part, we have put in place necessary measures to halt this menace and sensitise members of the public on the plight of the victims.

“Accordingly, I have directed the mobilisation of all FRSC Personnel for the ‘2024 ember months patrol operations, ” he said.

According to him, this is to ensure that all road users using the highways will arrive their destinations safely.

“This is without anyone having to, as implied by the theme for this year’s RTC Victims Remembrance Day, any apprehension in the near or far future, to remember ‘That Day’,” he said.

Mohammed, however, assured the public that the Corps would continue to work with stakeholders to enforce traffic rules and regulations.

He appealed to stakeholders to remain dedicated to creating a safer motoring environment in Nigeria while appreciating the press for their support in promoting road safety.

He urged the public to prioritise their safety while driving.

“I wish to assure members of the public that FRSC will continue to work with all stakeholders to pursue public enlightenment programmes and aggressive enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

“This is to serve as deterrence to traffic offenders, ” he said.

Mohammed appealed to motorists to remain dedicated to the success of a safer motoring environment in Nigeria.

The FRSC Corps Marshal called on members of the public to pay special attention to their personal safety while driving by adhering to safety measures.

Mohammed also called on the public to caution erring drivers when necessary, saying that road traffic crash kills more passengers than drivers.

He also tasked them to show concern for victims of road traffic crashes and their families, friends and loved ones.(NAN)