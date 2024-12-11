Food Security: Refugees’ commission, NALDA partner to impact IDPs

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) in collaboration with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) in collaboration with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve IDPs’ livelihood.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed said the meeting marked a new beginning in the quest to providing sustainable solutions to IDPs in Nigeria.

Ahmed noted that the initiative was in tune with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

“This partnership is a

major catalyst and a pivot around which so many displaced Nigerian’s will regain their livelihood in dignity. It will reshape our existence and drive meaningful achievements for the beneficiaries.

“This will no doubt contribute to a stronger, self-reliant and prosperous Nigeria that grows not just food but hope, resilience and prosperity,” hesaid.

The federal Commissioner then urged the general public to join hands together to make this project a huge success both for the Internally Displaced Persons, host communities and the rest of Nigerians.

He further recalled that the agricultural empowerment project launched on July 27, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is yielding fruits.

According to him, a total of 500 hectares of land was cultivated by 1000 IDPs and refugee farmers in Nasarawa, Plateau, and Jigawa states.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, NALDA, Mr cornelius Adebayo, said the MoU aimed to address the challenges faced by refugees, migrants, and IDPs.

Adebayo explained that the partnership aimed to provide physical seeds, tools, resources, and opportunities needed for self-reliance and hope restoration.

“This Project will help these communities transform challenges into opportunities, turning barren fields into fertile grounds for growth, prosperity, hope and breaking the cycle of dependence.

“It will also integrate refugees, migrants, and IDPs into the agricultural value chain, allowing them to contribute to the nation’s food security while also achieving economic independence.

“The project will offer vocational training in modern farming techniques and provide access to land, housing, and financing. It will also include mechanisation and processing infrastructure development, as well as market linkages and technical support,” he added.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, while commending the duo organisations said the Ministry would continue to support any initiative geared towards vulnerable persons improvement.

Yilwatda was represented by Mr Valentine Ezulu, Director, Humanitarian Affairs of the Ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the MoU was themed “Renewed Hope Restoration Project: Rebuilding Communities, Improving Food Production.”(NAN)