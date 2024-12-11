NISEng confers honorary fellowship on Defence Space boss

The Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers (NISEng) on Wednesday, conferred an honourary Fellowship Award on the Chief of Defence Space Administration (CDSA),

The Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers (NISEng) on Wednesday, conferred an honourary Fellowship Award on the Chief of Defence Space Administration (CDSA), AVM Lanre Oluwatoyin, in recognition of his contributions to space engineering in Nigeria.

The Pioneer Chairman of NISEng, retired Brig.-Gen. Michael Agu, who presented the award on the CDSA, said the award was a special conferment because of Oluwatoyin’s immense contributions to space activities for more than a decade.

Agu said the institute felt very happy that

the Nigerian Air Force deemed it appropriate to appoint Oluwatoyin as the Chief of Defence Space Administration, saying he had been able to turn things around in the agency within a short time.

“I saw a different level of enhanced DSA when Oluwatoyin came in because he has participated in every activity of the Institution of Space activity, be it a distinguished lecture, annual general meeting, or national conference.

“He has been chairman of so many of our annual discussions and during the last annual distinguished lecture, which was on 21 years of Nigerian space, it happened to coincide with his appointment as CDSA and he performed marvelously well.

“AVM Oluwatoyin is a mobiliser, he is a leader and he is very conscientious.

“So this extraordinary award is well-deserved. So, I want you to join me to wish him well,” he said.

National Chairman of NISEng, Mr Babalola Kayode, said that things had moved from ground to space which Nigeria could not afford to be left behind.

Kayode said the objectives Kayode said the awardee had made immense contributions to the achievement of the objectives of the space community in Nigeria hence the need to honour him.

“Today we are celebrating one of our own who has done well and contributed immensely to the space sector and we have no choice but to honour him,” he said.

Retired AVM Charles Otegbade, said the awardee had been dedicated to the space activities in the air force.

He urged him to sustain the commitment and see the recognition as a call to duty and more commitment.

In his remarks, the CDSA Oluwatoyin, recalled his journey into the space technology, acknowledging the role of his parents and the Nigerian Air Force for shaping him into a space professional.

He said his initial ambition was to be a pilot, adding that the decision of the Air Force to stop him from flying marked his sojourn into space science and technology.

“To the glory of God, I am privileged to head this administration. It is not by any ability, because I have a lot of people in the system that are better than me.

“It is just special grace from God and I will never take it for granted. So I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone here for honoring me today,” he said. (NAN)