Fire Incidents in 2024: Curtailing Nigeria’s Disaster Vulnerabilities

By Saadatu Muhammed

Despite the best of efforts, natural calamities and man-made catastrophes do occur from time to time in various parts of the country’s vast geographical landscape and diverse socioeconomic activities.

However, the scale and impact of these disasters have been especially devastating in 2024. This article explores the recent fire disasters in Nigeria, their far-reaching consequences, and the critical need for proactive measures to mitigate such risks.

Fire remains one of Nigeria’s most destructive natural disasters, wreaking havoc annualy in states, displacing thousands of residents, and disrupting livelihoods. This year, 2024, the situation has worsened, with even more widespread fire caused by a number of factors.

The fire incidents have claimed lives, destroyed properties, and severely impacted the economy. Recent examples include the fire incidents at City View restaurant Abuja, Progressive Auto and Article Dealers in Lagos Island LGA, Lagos State, Ede in Osun state claiming the life of a father, mother and two children and Trade More Estate in Lugbe, Abuja .

Another alarming incident was the tragedy in Jigawa State, where over 150 lives were lost during a fuel scooping accident. These fire-related disasters highlight the dangers of negligence, poor infrastructure, and inadequate safety measures in public spaces.

These fires resulted in significant damage to properties and disruption of economic activities. The consequences of such fires can be severe, including loss of lives, injuries, and displacement of people.

Indeed, fire disasters remain a critical threat across Nigeria. From market infernos to fuel-related explosions, fire incidents have left a trail of destruction, claiming lives and livelihoods.

From the beginning of the year, NEMA has been actively involved in responding to fire disasters across Nigeria. For instance, NEMA responded to previous and some recent fire incidents.

To combat fires effectively, it’s essential to have a multi-faceted approach. This include the imperative of having a well-equipped and trained firefighting team to respond quickly and effectively in case of a fire.

The recurring nature of these disasters points to systemic issues such as negligence and misuse of Fire. Many Nigerians fail to prioritize fire safety, leaving electrical appliances on or storing inflammable materials carelessly. In markets, overcrowding and blocked access routes hinder emergency responders from performing rescue operations.

Implementing measures to prevent fires from occurring in the first place, such as enforcing building codes, conducting regular inspections, and educating the public on fire safety.

Installing fire detection systems and ensuring that fire alarms are functioning properly to enable prompt response in case of a fire.while lack of fire hydrants in critical areas prolongs response times during fires.

Fire disaster severely impact Nigeria’s economy, causing billions of naira in losses annually. Displaced communities face long-term challenges in rebuilding their lives, while businesses often lack insurance to recover their assets.

The tragic loss of lives is perhaps the most devastating outcome, especially in incidents like the Jigawa fuel scooping explosion.

The Role of NEMA in Disaster Management, the agency is responsible for coordinating disaster management in the country.

NEMA’s role includes providing emergency response services, conducting disaster risk reduction , management, and providing relief materials to affected communities

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has consistently advocated for disaster preparedness and public awareness. Key initiatives include fire Preparedness Campaigns.

The agency has conducted fire awareness campaigns in markets, schools, and motor parks, emphasizing preventive measures and the importance of insurance.

NEMA highlights the dangers of scooping spilled fuel and the need for strict adherence to safety protocols in the handling and transportation of flammable substances.

Disaster management in Nigeria requires collective responsibility from the government, private sector, and citizens.

Some of key actions to be taken include early Detection. Installing fire detection systems and ensuring that fire alarms are functioning properly to enable prompt response in case of a fire. Authorities must enforce proper and market designs to minimize fire risks.

Additionally, there is need to sustain public awareness on fire. Continuous education on fire safety should target vulnerable groups such as traders, students, and rural communities.

Investment in Emergency Services is also very important. Upgrading fire stations, equipping first responders, and ensuring easy access to fire hydrants can significantly improve response times.

Businesses and individuals should embrace insurance as a safety net against losses from disasters.

It is also important to ensure strict compliance of Fuel Handling Regulations. Enforcing stricter safety standards for fuel transportation and storage can prevent tragedies like the Minna, Lagos Jigawa State explosion.

Nigeria’s disaster vulnerability is undeniable, but with proactive measures and a collective commitment to safety, the devastating impacts of fires can be significantly reduced. Citizens must heed warnings from agencies like NEMA, while the government should prioritize investments in disaster management infrastructure. The loss of lives and livelihoods is a painful reminder that prevention is not just better than cure – it is essential.

Saadatu Muhammed

Press Unit NEMA Headquarters Abuja

12/12/2024