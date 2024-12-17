NEMA Embarks on Nationwide Fire Awareness Campaign and Training Initiative

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), under the leadership of Director General Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has launched a nationwide fire awareness and sensitization campaign. This initiative aims to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks during the harmattan season by engaging key stakeholders and empowering communities with preventive measures and response strategies.

The agency said the campaign, implemented through NEMA’s Zonal Territorial and Operations Offices, is being conducted in collaboration with the Federal and State Fire Services. A key component of the initiative is the training of Emergency Management Volunteers (EMVs) at the grassroots level. These volunteers will be equipped with practical knowledge and skills to prevent and manage fire emergencies, addressing the increasing prevalence of fire incidents during the dry harmattan period.

Recognizing the rising cases of tanker fires, NEMA is also focusing special attention on tanker drivers and related stakeholders. Through targeted sensitization programs, these drivers will receive essential training on fire safety, including preventive practices and emergency response techniques. Additionally, the campaign extends to market associations, local businesses, and other stakeholders, fostering widespread adoption of fire prevention measures.

Speaking about the campaign, the Director General NEMA Mrs. Zubaida Umar highlighted the urgency of proactive measures during the harmattan season, which often poses heightened fire risks. She emphasized that the campaign aims to promote a culture of disaster prevention to protect lives, property, and livelihoods.

she said the nationwide sensitization effort is a reflection of the commitment by NEMA to empower communities and working collaboratively with critical stakeholders such as tanker drivers, market leaders, and grassroots volunteers.

The DG NEMA also underscored the importance of collective responsibility in adhering to disaster warnings, preparations, and response mechanisms to mitigate the loss of lives and property.

This initiative by NEMA reaffirms its dedication to building resilient communities through prevention, training, and collaborative action. www.nema.gov.ng