FG Launches Digital Literacy Training for Federal Civil Servants

In a bid to enhance the skills and competencies of government employees in digital tools and technologies, the Federal Government has launched a new digital literacy training programme for federal civil servants.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The initiative, which is a collaborative effort between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, aims to equip civil servants with essential skills to improve their productivity and efficiency in an increasingly digital world.

At the launch of a three-day digital literacy workshop in Abuja, NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, emphasized the significance of digital transformation for both individuals and organizations.

He pointed out that technology alone cannot drive meaningful change unless people are actively engaged. “Technology makes our lives better, the government cannot accomplish that without you, as you are the one who creates the policies, designs the services, and delivers them to citizens,” Inuwa said.

To further support Nigeria’s digital transformation, Inuwa revealed NITDA’s ambitious goal of achieving 70% digital literacy by 2027. As part of this effort, NITDA has launched the Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) initiative, which aims to equip Nigerians with essential digital skills. “The first initiative to work with the Ministry of Education to develop digital literacy skills curriculum has been approved and we started the implementation this month,” Inuwa shared.

He also mentioned plans to collaborate with tertiary institutions, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and other organizations to train millions of Nigerians annually on digital literacy.

Mrs. Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood, the representative of the Head of Service of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Career Management Office, underscored the importance of transforming the civil service into a dynamic, technology-driven workforce. “This workshop is not just a training exercise, but a pivotal opportunity to shape the future of Nigeria’s public service,” Mahmood stated.

She emphasized that the acquisition of digital skills would empower civil servants to deliver their mandates more effectively and contribute to national development.

In conclusion, Mahmood praised the collaboration between the Office of the Head of Service and NITDA, calling it a shining example of how partnerships can drive meaningful change. “This collaboration underscores the importance of working together to harness the power of digital technology and drive meaningful change in Nigeria’s public service,” she said.

The digital literacy training is seen as a critical step toward modernizing Nigeria’s public service and positioning it for success in the global digital economy.