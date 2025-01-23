FG commences training of students on tilling/ interlocking in Jalingo

The Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday commenced the training of students from Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTC) on tilling and interlocking.

Mrs Muyibat Olodo, Director, Technology and Science Education Department in the ministry inaugurated the training in Jalingo.

Olodo described the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Programme as a transformative skills acquisition for job creation.

She said that the initiative was aimed at empowering students from Technical colleges and Federal Science and Technical Colleges in the North East geopolitical zone.

The director said that the TVET initiative had started yielding positive results as products of those that were trained in 2024 in painting and decoration were making waves.

She expressed delight as the trained students had turned to international painters and decoration experts.

Olodo noted that the tilling and interlocking were critically important for precision, creativity and motivation in modern construction and design.

“This training marks a significant milestone in our journey towards building a skill and innovative workforce.

“The objectives of the training include arousing, promoting and sustaining students understanding of TVET subjects in order to create enrollment in the career.

“It is also aimed at promoting innovation, quality education and skills acquisition for self-reliance among many others,” she said.

While commending the African Development Bank (AFDB) for funding the programme, she urged the students to take advantage of the training and make their parents and government proud.

In her remarks, Dr Augustina Godwin, Commissioner for Education in Taraba, said that the initiative was in line with the ‘Free Education Policy’ of the Taraba government.

Godwin, represented by Mr Idris Goje, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education said she was proud to see investment for the future of the youth, especially in the science, vocational and technical education.

“It is our responsibility as educators and policy makers to ensure that our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in this ever-changing landscape,” she said.

The commissioner said that Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba has prioritised the education sector, evidently by allocating heavy resources to improve and enhance the sector.

She said that the state had implemented various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education, increasing access to education, and promoting technical and vocational education.

She commended the Federal Ministry of Education for organising the camp, expressing her confidence that the initiative would have a lasting impact on the lives and future of the students.

Earlier, Dr Samuel Bibinu, Principal, FSTC Jalingo, thanked the Federal Government for finding the college worthy to host the TVET camp.