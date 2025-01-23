Army reiterates commitment to addressing housing deficit for troops

The Nigerian Army, has reiterated its commitment to addressing accommodation shortages faced by personnel of the 6 Division.

By Desmond Ejibas

Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, made this known on Thursday, while inaugurating three projects at the division’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The projects include a block of six mini flats as transit accommodation for officers, a 150-metre access road, and a symbolic python monument.

Abdassalam noted that providing additional housing for personnel would enhance their ability to perform their duties more effectively and efficiently.

According to him, this one block of six self-contained flats constructed by the division to ease accommodation challenges within the barracks, will serve as transit accommodation for officers.

He disclosed that the 6 Division’s headquarters had a large expanse of land, which would allow for further development.

”The barracks has vast undeveloped land that needs to be utilised for additional housing and other projects.

”And today we will also inaugurate a 150-metre road in the Corporal Below living quarters, which will open that area of the barracks for further development,” he said.

The GOC, highlighted the substantial progress made in infrastructural development at the division’s headquarters over the years, and urged troops to remain steadfast in their commitment to their oat of service.(NAN)