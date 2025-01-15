We owe families of fallen heroes care, love, says Mbah

Peter Mbah of Enugu State, says Nigerians owed families of fallen heroes care and love as a way of supporting them for the supreme sacrifices their departed ones paid for the country.

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, says Nigerians owed families of fallen heroes care and love as a way of supporting them for the supreme sacrifices their departed ones paid for the country.

The governor said this at the laying of wreaths and parade held at the Okpara Square, Enugu, to conclude the series of events marking the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said that Nigerians should ensure that whatever lack their absence had created for their families would be substantially filled by all.

“This is what gratitude looks like and it is the greatest honour and respect we can accord to them,” he said.

“Sometimes they pay the ultimate price and when such tragedy occur, they leave behind their families, whom the pain of loss is often most severe. We owe them our love and care through words and deed.

“The families and children of ex servicemen are compelling reminder of the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and their lifetime sacrifices to our country had earned the families they left behind a right to our collective empathy.”

According to him, the fallen heroes dedicated their all to keep Nigerians alive and sometimes at the risk of their lives.

The governor added that the men and women in uniform fought to curb insurgency, banditry and sundry acts of terror in a bid to secure towns and eliminate every threat to peace.

“I feel honoured to be part of this solemn annual event that honour the remarkable memories of our men and women of Nigeria Armed forces.

“It’s an event vent to appreciate the life of sacrifice of these brave men and women who fought our collective wars.

“Our gathering is in appreciation to their lives of devotion, sacrifices. Every Jan. 15, we remember the sacrifices and selflessness of our compatriots, who paid the final price with their lives as well as those who keep the flag flaying.”

He, however, reiterated his administration’s support in ensuring the welfare of families of the fallen heroes, retired military men and those in active service.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Mr Emeka Igwesi, described the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a period set aside to honour those who served the country, when it needed them most.

He said the 2025 Armed Forces rememberance day is successful and very significant, stressing the need for government, institutions, organisations and individuals to support and give motivation to those still serving and families of the fallen heroes

Igwesi also solicited the support of and partnership with the State Government in the area of security jobs for his members, saying, “We have experience, well trained and specialised retirees that needed to tap into the area of security and others.”

A widow, Mrs Sarah Ugwuabonyi, said it had not been easy with her and her family since the demise of her husband while in Nigeria.

“It is a day of emotion as you can see our women are crying . It has never been easy, given the economic situation of the country. The school fees, house rents, prices of food stuff have skyrocketed,” she said

She appreciated Mbah for the effort his administration was making to alleviate their plights.

“He has not left us behind but we want him to do more by giving scholarships to undergraduates, empowering our women that has skills and as well as giving out loans to other widows to start business.”

The highlights of the event included laying of wreaths by Mbah, Heads of Security Chiefs in Enugu and others, releasing of Pigeon and signing of the condolence register by the governor. (NAN)