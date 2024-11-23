Eze Commends Amaechi, Pius Ayim for Successful Burial of Ogbonnaya Onu

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has extended a warm commendation to the burial committee of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Ayim Pius Ayim and ex Rivers Governor and Transportation Minister under Buhari, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for the successful burial ceremony and interment of the remains of the departed sage and elder statesman.

In a statement made available to the media, Chief Eze said Amaechi is due for special mention for always identifying with his root and particularly his enormous contributions and selfless efforts in ensuring that our own Dr. Onu gets the befitting burial rites he deserve and assured that at the appropriate time the Igbos will pay back the former Governor for his enormous sacrifices to the concerns of the Igbo race.

The APC Chief similarly recognized and commended the inputs of the government and people of Abia State as the nation bid farewell to this illustrious nationalist who left when the counsel of men of his sort were needed to bring succour to the bleeding giant of Africa.

Eze specially thanked the Ebonyi State Government, Senator Dave Umahi, President Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Governors of Anambra and Imo States, the Uburu Community and many others who, for want of space could not be contained on the statement, for the special roles they played before, during and after the burial and prayed the good Lord to bless and recompense them all.

Paying tribute to late Dr. Onu, Eze highlighted that this period, ‘we remember and honor the life and legacy of Late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, an astute, exemplary and dedicated public servant who left an indelible mark on our country’s political history. With unwavering commitment and unshakeable conviction, Dr. Onu worked tirelessly to promote justice, equality, and prosperity for all, a complete party man, who believed in fairness and equity.

Eulogizing the late elder statesman, Eze said Onu will be deeply missed, but his impact in the nation’s democratic governance and technological advancement will continue to inspire and guide Nigerians.

The APC chief appealed to Onu to do well to remind God of the sufferings of his people in Nigeria and hasten up the coming of Christ in order that the saints may enter into His Kingdom of everlasting glory where there is neither hunger nor crying, sorrow nor weeping as have enveloped the country today.