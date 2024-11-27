Ex-Speaker lauds Tinubu, NNPC for revitalising Port Harcourt refinery

Rt. Hon. Nwoha Amaechi, former Speaker, Imo Assembly and serving Federal Commissioner representing South East on National Assembly Service Commission has commended President

By Aderogba George

Rt. Hon. Nwoha Amaechi, former Speaker, Imo Assembly and serving Federal Commissioner representing South East on National Assembly Service Commission has commended President Bola Tinubu and NNPC for revitalising the Port Harcourt refinery.

Amaechi who is also a Chieftain of the APC made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Federal Commissioner, who described President Tinubu as a reformist, said the revitalisation of the refinery is a huge success to Nigeria’s economic recovery.

“This is a step to Nigeria’s economic recovery because it will increase supply of petroleum and increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Such a giant stride plausible to Tinubu’s transformation agenda because such a great feat has been the expectation of Nigerians,” he said.

Amaechi, who expressed confidence in Tinubu’s administration, urged Nigerians to intensify their support for the APC-led government.

According to him, the present government has placed Nigeria’s economy on the path of recovery and prosperity.

The APC Chieftain, congratulated NNPC on such a breakthrough, maintaining that fuel scarcity and price increase will soon be a thing of the past.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Port Harcourt refinery commenced operations on Nov. 26, after many years of being moribund. (NAN)