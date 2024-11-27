Crackdown: FCT Police Launch Sweeping Measures Against ‘One Chance’ Robbers, Car Thieves

In a bold move to curb rising crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Police Command has rolled out intensified security measures to tackle ‘one chance’ robberies and car theft. These crimes, which have plagued residents, are now the target of enhanced patrols, stop-and-search operations, and strategic surveillance across Abuja.

Under the new initiative, vehicles with missing, defaced, or improperly displayed number plates will be impounded. The enforcement extends to regulations on covered number plates and tinted windows, signaling a no-nonsense approach to ensure compliance.

Highlighting early successes, the FCT Police revealed the recovery of stolen vehicles and the apprehension of ‘one chance’ suspects since the initiative began. “While these operations may cause temporary inconvenience, they underscore our unwavering commitment to safeguarding residents,” said SP Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with law enforcement and promptly report suspicious activities. The Command assured the public of its dedication to creating a safe environment while reminding vehicle owners to comply with all regulations to avoid penalties.

For inquiries or emergencies, residents can contact the Police Command at 08032003913 or 08028940883. Cases of police misconduct should be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau at 09022222352 or the Complaint Response Unit at 08107314192.

With these sweeping measures, the FCT Police Command is sending a clear message: Abuja will not be a haven for criminals.