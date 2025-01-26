Enugu Tanker Explosion: Yilwatda Expresses Condolences, Sympathises with Victims’ Families

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, is saddened by the news of the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday 25th January 2025, in Ugwu Oyeama LGA of Enugu State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, is saddened by the news of the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday 25th January 2025, in Ugwu Oyeama LGA of Enugu State.

The Minister commiserates with the families of those that lost their lives and the injured.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones and the injured. My thoughts and prayers are with you and I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and speedy recovery for the injured”.

He commended the security agencies, FRSC, SEMA and other relevant authorities that helped at the scene of the tragic accident.

The Minister stressed the need to embark on intensive sensitisation campaigns to create awareness on the dangers of scooping of petroleum products by the public at the scene of tanker accident, the need for prompt emergency response by relevant Agencies as well as regular vehicle maintenance and adherence to road safety measures by drivers.