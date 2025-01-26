FMAFS, NIMC Launch NIN-Enabled Farmer Registry, G2P Card Initiative to Enhance Agricultural Support

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving the delivery of government services to farmers and citizens across Nigeria.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving the delivery of government services to farmers and citizens across Nigeria.

This is contained in a joint press release signed by Dr. Joel Oruche, Director of Information, FMAFS, and Dr. Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, made available to Newsdiaryonline.

They stated that the introduction of the National Identity Number (NIN)-enabled Farmer Registry and Government 2 People (G2P) Card initiative is designed to streamline identity verification and authentication for farmers, ensuring more efficient and targeted agricultural support.

According to them, this initiative, which aligns with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, underscores the government’s commitment to food security, transparency, and inclusivity.

“The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to address existing challenges within the FMAFS, particularly in accurately identifying and reaching beneficiaries with well-intended government programmes.

“The NIN-Enabled Farmer Registry will link farmers’ biometric data, including their NIN, to key agricultural data such as the size of their landholding, crop types, and livestock. This digital linkage ensures more precise and transparent identification, allowing the government to deliver targeted aid, financing, input distribution, extension services, and other essential agricultural support.

“Key to the success of the initiative is the G2P card, a unique biometric card that can be used to verify identity and conduct transactions offline, even in the most remote locations. These cards are equipped with multiple wallets that allow for a wide range of agricultural services, including subsidies, loans, and welfare disbursements. Designed to address the challenge of limited infrastructure in rural areas, the card operates as both a digital wallet and a prepaid card, facilitating government transactions related to agriculture, such as financing and input distribution.

“NIMC’s role in the project is critical, as it provides the foundational identity system through the National Identity Number (NIN), ensuring that all data linked to the G2P cards is accurate and secure. With biometric verification built into the G2P cards, farmers will receive personalized services and access to government support through the new registry system,” they stated.

They revealed that the project will also enable real-time monitoring and evaluation of agricultural programmes, “thanks to its digital dashboard, which will provide comprehensive data on programme implementation. This transparency will ensure that the benefits reach the intended recipients efficiently and without the risk of fraud”.

They emphasized the significance of the initiative in ensuring that all Nigerians and legal residents, particularly those in the agricultural sector, benefit from the government’s interventions.

The NIN-enabled Farmer Registry and G2P Card initiative promises to revolutionize agricultural support, enabling scalable solutions and increasing the effectiveness of government programmes for farmers nationwide.