Emir Sanusi, Archbishop Onayeikan, associates. others celebrate Jibrin Ibrahim at 70

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the YarAdua Centre Abuja Monday morning for the Symposium organised to mark the 70th birthday of Prof Jibrin Ibrahim, a renowned academic and activist. Also present was an array of eminent Nigerians like Archbishop Onaiyekan, Prof Attahiru Jega, Kayode Fayemi, Dr Usman Bugaje as well as Auwal Musa Rafasanjani, Olaide of MacArthur Foundation, and Hussain Abdu, among other civil society activities and lecturers from various universities especially Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Emir Sanusi who addressed the audience acknowledged the impact of his association with Jibrin popularly known as Jibo, and his colleagues, on him and how their radical activism shaped his worldview.He spoke before leaving for another function also in Abuja.

Earlier, Chairman of the organising Committee Dr Kole Shettima welcomed the guests and opened the floodgate of comments on the celebrant, fondly called Jibo.

The good will messages come in torrents as representatives of Barewa College and the Vice Chancellor Ahmadu Bello University took turns to give their insight into their longstanding relationships with Jibo.Cardinal Onaiyekan who said he had not known the celebrant closely for too long however hailed his sterling qualities.Dr Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, who gave her goodwill message by video, thumped up Jibo’s intellectual and interpersonal qualities, which she reeled out with obvious glee, in praise of the celebrant.

Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed of the Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training delivered the Keynote address in which he made observations about the difficult economic situation under emilokan. He however spoke deeply about the celebrant in his lengthy address.

Next came the Symposium which was coordinated by Ladi Hamalai, while Amina Salihu of the MacArthur Foundation, Chris Kwaja, US Institute for Peace,Chido Onumah. AFRICMIL, Sam Egwu, University of Jos and Y.Z Yau, CITAD.They spoke on a variety of issues such as gender, peace, restructuring and the future of the left in Nigeria.

Professor Yusuf Bangura did the preview of the reader while the statement by the publishers was made by Dapo Olorunyomi, who was represented by Musikilu Mojeed of Premium Times.Dauda Garuba spoke on behalf of CDD, while Diego Okenyodo spoke on behalf of Roaming Subject Publishers.A representative of Bishop Matthew Kukah presented the books from the Christianity and Democracy Project.Of course, a representative of the Jibo family also spoke giving, thanks to all those who attended the event just as the family showed appreciation to God and Jibrin for whom he has become. Alhassan, Jibo’s son was given the stage and he was full of appreciation to all.

In the celebration of Jibo, qualities that emerged writ large included his intellectual acuity,civil society activism, patriotism, struggle to deepen democratic space, his mentorship skill, his humane nature and his unparalleled tolerance level even in the midst of vehement disagreement, among others.

At some point Jibo himself came up to the stage to address the audience.He spoke about his two careers: academic and civil society activism.However Jibo broke down in tears as he recounted the tale of the horrors he witnessed in Kano in the 60s.After wiping off his tears, he continued and provided amazing insights into his battles and victories in life.

The closing remarks were given by Saudatu Mahdi who hailed the planning committee including Kole Shettima, John Odah, mni, Jibo’s wife Charmaine among others.