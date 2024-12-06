NYCN to confer grand patron award on Tinubu at 60th anniversary

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says it will confer its highest honour, the Grand Patron, on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The grand event, according to a statement by NYCN’s National President, Sukubo Sukubo, in Abuja on Thursday, will hold on Dec. 7 at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Sukubo said that the ceremony, with the theme: “60 Years of NYCN: Reflecting on the Past, Maximising the Present and Shaping the Future,” will be attended virtually and physically by more than 200,000 Nigerian youths.

He said that past leaders of the council would also be recognised for their outstanding contributions to youth development in the country.

Sukubo said that the anniversary would bring together key stakeholders, including governors, ministers, 36 state commissioners for youth, captains of industry and youth leaders from across the country.

He said that the gathering would serve as an opportunity for reflection, recognition of past achievements and renewed commitment to shaping the future of Nigerian youths.

The national president further stated that the occasion, to be hosted by Gov. Sim Fubara of Rivers, would also have the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, as the special guest.

Other dignitaries expected at the occasion, are: the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who is the NYCN Royal Father of Nigerian Youths and Dr Elizabeth Jack-Rich, the NYCN Matron.

“The occasion will feature a keynote address by a renowned Kenyan lawyer and activist, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, who will share insights on the theme of the celebration.

“The President of Economic Freedom Fighters in South Africa, Julius Malema, will also deliver a guest speech on the theme, offering his perspective on youth leadership in Africa,’’ he said.

Other highlights of the event, according to Sukubo, include a youth empowerment luncheon, cultural exhibitions and a parade by NYCN uniformed organisations.

He called on all Nigerian youths, youth development stakeholders and all those passionate about the nation’s future to participate in the event.

“It is a time to reflect on the council’s achievements, celebrate its growth and look forward to continued leadership and transformation of Nigerian youths.

“Let us come together to honor the past, engage the present and inspire the future of Nigerian youths,’’ Sukubo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since its establishment in 1964, NYCN has grown to become a foremost umbrella body for youth organisations in Nigeria, with a broad network spanning the entire country.

The council consists of key members, including the national executive council, state chairpersons and 774 local government coordinators.

It also boasts over 100 voluntary youth organisations (VYOs) as members, with a collective membership exceeding 40 million individuals.

NYCN is equally a registered affiliate and influential member of major international youth bodies, including World Assembly of Youth (WAY) and Pan-African Youth Union (PYU). (NAN)