Death toll rises to 9 in Kogi auto crash – FRSC

By Thompson Yamput

Three more victims of Tuesday’s auto-crash in Kogi have died, bringing the number to nine, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says.

The crash, involving an articulated vehicle, conveying animals and human beings from Bauchi state to Enugu state, left six persons dead and 60 others injured.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that three out of the 60 injured persons rushed to the Kogi Specialist Hospital and the Federal University Teaching Hospital Lokoja, died on Thursday.

“Two of the victims died at the Kogi Specialist Hospital while one died at the Federal University Teaching Hospital Lokoja.

“It’s very unfortunate that the victims couldn’t make it due to the severity of their injuries, ” he said.

It would be recalled that six persons died while 60 others got injured in the accident that occurred at about 3.00p.m. on Tuesday, along the Zone 8 – Crusher Road, Lokoja.

FRSC officers, in collaboration with the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, rushed the injured to the Kogi specialist Hospital and the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, for medical attention.

The corpses of the six dead persons were also deposited at the Federal University Teaching Hospital.(NAN)