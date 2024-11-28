Customs bury seized second-hand clothes worth millions in Katsina

The Katsina Zonal Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has buried second-hand bales of clothes seized for more than four years in the state.

By Abbas Bamalli

The exercise took place in Katsina on Wednesday, at the special refuse dump provided by the state’s emergency management agency at Barawa, in Batagarawa local government area.

Tthe event was in collaboration with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), and the state emergency management agency.

The NCS Controller in the state, Mr Abba Aji said the disposal of the seized second-hand clothes worth millions of naira was necessary because they have begun to decay.

“Before taking the decision to bury these seized bales of clothes, we consulted with various stakeholders, especially the officials of NESREA and that of the state emergency management agency.

“When I assumed duty as the Controller not long ago, I realised that the seized items had decayed, becoming a hazard to public health and also the environment.

“In order to be free from such a situation, we have to consult NESREA and other stakeholders for support to evacuate and dispose of the pre-owned clothes,” he explained.

Responding, the state Coordinator of the NESREA, Alhaji Jibrin Inuwa-Kwankwaso said the agency advised the NCS to bury the decayed clothes instead of burning, to prevent air pollution.

He explained that the decision was due to the modern methods provided for evacuating refuse and preventing the contamination of the environment.

“Burning such items is dangerous to the environment. This had to be done to ensure a healthy environment,” the coordinator said.

Also, a Director from the state environmental agency, Dr Imrana Idris-Nadabo said the state government under Gov. Dikko Radda provided the refuse dump.

He said that the decision to dispose of the pre-owned clothes at the location was due to the mutual understanding and collaboration between the agency and the NCS.

According to him, the state government will not relent in its efforts to collaborate with other partners towards keeping the environmen tclean and healthy. (NAN)(