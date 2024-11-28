NEPZA MD tasks investors on job creation

Alhaji Mu’azu Sahabi, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Zone Authority (NEPZA) has tasked investors on job creation .

Sahabi made the call at the 2024 Investors and Stakeholders’ Forum on Wednesday in Kano.

He urged investors to establish more companies and to explore innovative ways to create jobs for the teeming youths.

The theme of the forum:”Understanding the concept and operation of special economic zones scheme”.

He said the objectives of the stakeholders’ forum was to brainstorm on how to move the free trade zone forward.

“If investors establish more manufacturing companies our youths would be employed and become self-reliant.

“We also want the investors to know that the free trade zone is an industrial area not a terminal”,he said.

Sahabi further explained that for the first time in history, the authority generated over N1 billion from January to October.

Also speaking, Alhaji Adulrasheed Nasidi, a producer of various export materials commended NEPZA for providing the enabling environment for investors.(NAN)