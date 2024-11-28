Reps screen acting Chief of Army Staff for possible confirmation

The House of Representatives Committee on Defence, on Wednesday in Abuja, began screening of the acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede for possible confirmation.

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Chairman of the committee Rep. Benson Babajimi (APC-Lagos state) said that the screening was a constitutional mandate of the house.

He said that proactive approaches to national security must be prioritised to address insecurity in the country.

Babajimi said that Nigeria continues to grapple with an evolving spectrum of security challenges, ranging from insurgency and banditry to communal clashes and cyber threats.

The lawmaker said that for over a decade, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been at the forefront of responding to these challenges, launching numerous operations and providing vital support to internal security efforts.

“While we commend the significant successes recorded in recent years, it is clear that more work remains to be done to achieve sustainable peace across all regions of the country.

“The current dynamics of global security demand innovative and adaptive strategies. Threats are no longer confined to traditional battlefields; they now extend to cyberspace, economic domains and even the socio-political fabric of nations.

“In light of this, we must prioritise a forward-looking approach to national defence, ensuring that our military is well-equipped and adequately trained to address both conventional and emerging threats,” he said.

The chairman said that the task before committee is not only to assess the qualifications and vision of the nominee of Chief of Army Staff but also to establish a collaborative roadmap for tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

Babajimi said that as a partner in the pursuit of a secure and prosperous Nigeria, the house remained steadfast in its commitment to legislative oversight and support for the Armed Forces.

“We will continue to provide the necessary legal frameworks, advocate for adequate funding and monitor the implementation of appropriations to ensure accountability and transparency in military operations.

“To the nominee, this position carries immense responsibility. The Chief of Army Staff must lead with integrity, professionalism and a deep commitment to the protection of lives and property.

“If confirmed, you will be expected to foster synergy among security agencies, prioritise the welfare of troops and uphold the trust of Nigerians,” he said.

The chairman said that committee will ask questions that reflect the concerns of constituents and the nation as a whole.

He urged the nominee to provide comprehensive and candid responses to guide deliberations saying that the new role is pivotal in Nigeria’s journey toward lasting peace and stability.

Responding, Oluyede pledged to bring lasting peace to the country if confirmed a substantive chief of army staff.

He said that the security environment in the country today required a united effort on the part of every Nigerian.

He called for strong bilateral and multilateral alliances with neighbouring countries, as well as deep collaboration and joint efforts by the services and other security agencies.

“I am honoured this evening to be considered worthy to play a part in these efforts and I look forward to contributing my utmost best by working with the National Assembly and other stakeholders in bringing lasting peace to the length and breadth of our dear country Nigeria.

“I humbly appear before you today to be confirmed as the 24th Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army simply because tragedy befell our Army and Armed Force, and as a nation in total when the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja passed after a brief illness.

“I have served this great nation as an officer of the Nigerian Army for over 30 years. My exposure to national security issues at the junior, middle, and senior cadres of the military profession has prepared me adequately for the assignment I am being screened for here today.

“I see my nomination as the Chief of Army Staff as a privileged opportunity to be in the driver’s seat and bring about more positive changes to the Nigerian Army to enable it to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

“Thus, if confirmed by this joint committee and given the common mandate to lead the Nigerian Army during this period, I promise to do my best to justify the confidence imposed in me by the appointing authority,” he said.

