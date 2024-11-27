Godswill Akpabio Utd FC unveils 35 players for NNL season 

The Godswill Akpabio United Football Club on Wednesday officially unveiled 35 new players to prosecute the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

By Isaiah Eka

The Godswill Akpabio United Football Club on Wednesday officially unveiled 35 new players to prosecute the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Speaking at the unveiling in Uyo, Chairman of the club, Ekaete Akpabio, charged the players of the club, to remain dedicated, resilient, and focused on excellence to achieve success.

Akpabio urged the players and team managers to show commitment to their duties, so as to make the state proud.

She urged them to see the opportunity as golden and to do their best to project the club as a world class football club.

“Our mission is t

o create a world class football club, that will compete at the highest level, while also providing a platform for youths development, community engagement and social responsibility.

“Our vision is to make Godswill Akpabio United Football Club a household name.

“We will strive to present a culture of winning, while also promoting the value of hard work, team work and respect for all

“To the players, staff and team managers, I welcome you to Godswill Akpabio United Football Club.

“You are the backbone of our club. We will rely on your dedication, expertise and passion to drive your success

“To our fans and supporters, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey. Your energy, enthusiasm and loyalty will be the driving force to ignite our success,” she said.

In his remarks, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Football Association, Samuel Umoh, expressed confidence that Godswill Akpabio United Football Club will make significant strides in Nigerian football.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the ceremony was a ceremonial signing of contract, as the 35 players were unveiled alongside the club officials.

Godswill Akpabio United Football Club, begin their maiden campaign in the NNL with an away trip to Ilaro, Ogun, where they will face Gateway United FC on Nov. 30. (NAN)