Confluence University gets NUC approval to run Bachelor of Medicine, others

Approval

By Thompson Yamput

The National Universities Commission has given the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi, full approval to run Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) ,LL.B. Law and four other programmes.

The other four programmes that received the nod of the commission included Physiotherapy, Radiography, Agriculture and Agricultural Engineering.

The CUSTECH Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdulraman Asipita, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Friday.

The VC said that the approval was contained in a letter, dated Sept. 5 and signed by the Acting Director Academic Planning of NUC, Abubakar Girei for the Acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, to him.

Asipita said that the letter titled: “Re: Resource Assessment Visit to Proposed Academic Programmes,” stated that the running of the approved programmes would take effect from 2024/2025 academic session.

According to him, the commission noted that the approval followed a resource verification visit which was carried out by panels of experts to some proposed academic programmes at the institution.

“I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor, that NUC has approved the running of six courses on full-time in the University with effect from 2024/2025 academic session.

“Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS); Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT); B.Rad. Radiography; B. Agric. Agriculture; B.Eng. Agricultural Engineering and LL.B. Law.

“I am to add that the approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programme. Before the part-time mode of the programme can commence, a request should be forwarded to the commission for further processing.

“The programme shall bear only the approved title and nomenclature and any change will require the approval of the Commission.

”The University is enjoined to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programme,” the letter read.

The VC described the NUC approval of the six programmes as a welcome development and a boost to the institution to up its educational standard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government-owned university was established by the administration of the immediate past Governor, Yahaya Bello, in 2020, (NAN)