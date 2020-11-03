Commodity group organises outgrower programme for 1,250 Oil palm farmers in Edo

TA Commodity Producer Co. Nigeria Ltd says it is organising an outgrower programme for 1,250 smallholders Oil Palm farmers in Edo.

Managing Director, TA Commodity Producer Co. Nigeria Ltd, Mr Festus Ebozele, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Ebozele said the outgrower programme involved working with smallholder oil palm farmers to maintain and rehabilitate their farms as well as link the farmers to a ready market.

“We are targeting 1,250 oil palm farmers to operate 5,000 hectares at the ratio of a farmer to four hectares and the project will last for 10 years.