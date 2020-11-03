Court remands 2 brothers for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Tuesday ordered that two brothers who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Godwin and Joseph Agada with defilement.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama, who did not take the plea of the brothers for want of jurisdiction, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and return same to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Igama adjourned the matter until the case until Nov. 19, for DPP legal advice.