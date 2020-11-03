Group expresses concern over low performance of power sector

A group, the All Electricity Protection Forum, has rated the performance of the power sector low, seven years after its privatisation. The group also kicked against the implementation of the revised Service Reflective Tariffs (SRT) by electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), arguing that it was unfair to Nigerians. Its National Coordinator, Mr Adeola Samuel-Ilori, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that the continued failure of the power sector was partly responsible for the nation’s economic woes. Samuel-Ilori said: “We are marking seven years since the power sector was privatised and we can say that what we have witnessed is a very low performance by those who took over these national assets. “We are celebrating transmission of about 5, 500MW in a country of almost 200 million people with many still lacking access to electricity.

” We have not been able to meter up to 50 per cent of electricity customers, which is responsible for estimated billing and exploitation of Nigerians by the DisCos.” He said the review of the privatisation process was overdue since the provision in signed performance agreement stipulates five years with proviso of one year extension, which the DisCos activated. “This expired in October 2019, hence the review can now be done to ascertain viability of all participants and bring in more capable companies to handle the sector in the overall interest of national development,” Samuel-Ilori said. He also argued that the revised SRT was a back channel by the DisCos to return estimated billing repealed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) via Order 197 of Feb. 20, 2020.

“The DisCos said the revised SRT began on Nov. 1 after it was suspended due to the talks between Organised Labour and the government. “We, as an electricity consumer group, will continue to oppose any tariff increment especially because of the timing and the illegality. “If estimated billing has been repealed, how come the fate of calculating the hours’ usage to determine billing in the new tariff is rested in the hands of DisCos?

“How will customers be able to challenge their bills if they are placed under a band and the DisCo failed to supply the required hours under its categorisation? “NERC has not been able to sufficiently address these concerns, even though it is supposed to be an unbiased umpire,” Samuel-Ilori said. (NAN)