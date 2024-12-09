CNS reiterates commitment to personnel, families’ welfare

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has reiterated his commitment to the warfare of all naval personnel and their families as well as the widows

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has reiterated his commitment to the warfare of all naval personnel and their families as well as the widows of the deceased personnel.

Speaking at the Christmas Carol and Night of Nine Lessons organised by the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) in commemoration of its 59th Anniversary, on Sunday in Abuja, Ogalla said the armed forces will continue to pursue various welfare programmes to ameliorate the conditions of personnel and their dependants.

The CNS, who was represented by Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, thanked President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi , for their support to the members of the armed forces through various initiatives and programmes.

Ogalla said the carol marked the end of NOWA’s anniversary celebration which were preceded by a day out with the widows; medical rhapsody and distribution of palliative.

He commended the giant strides so far made by NOWA though programmes and activities as well as the administration of the NOWA schools, which comprises about nine schools.

“There have been so much happening on that front and I want to thank once again the Admiral Superintendent and all the flag officers commanding and commanding officers of our bases for reaching out to NOWA School directly,” he said.

The naval chief said the theme of the Carol, which is, “Peace on Earth” was apt and described the search for peace and stability as a nation.

He saluted the courage, professionalism and sacrifice of the gallant members of the armed forces deployed to all operational theaters across the nation, especially to those who paid the supreme price.

According to him, most of the victims of conflicts are women and children who find themselves abused, displaced, and also atrocities carried out on them.

“These people live among us and we know where they are in displaced camps, orphanage homes, widows associations.

“Let us, in the spirit of the season, reach out to families less privileged and even our enemies.

“Recall Jesus’ prayer on the cross? Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do. He referred to those who were crucifying him,” he added.

The President of NOWA, Mrs Ijeoma Ogalla, represented by the Vice President, Mrs Zainab Akpan, said that Christmas reminds everyone of God’s love for humanity by sending his only begotten son to die for the sins of world.

Ogalla said it was important to recognise that Christmas was not just about the merriment but requires all to spend some time to reflect on the essence of the period which is the love of God for mankind.

She said there was need to show love and kindness at this present time more than ever especially in the *world that is filled with greed, hatred, vengeance and hypocrisy”.

“A lot of people are out there who need just a show of agape love for smile to be on their faces.

“I enjoin us all to keep the spirit and kindness no matter what it takes.

“If it is just 1,000 that can reach out to just a little boy for the sake of Christ because you honor him at a time like this, God will bless you for that,” she said.

The NOWA president thanked the naval chief for his continuous support to the association as well as other senior officers, flag officers and commanding officers of various units and ship, as well as officers, men and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy.

“As we approach the New Year, I encourage us all to stay focused, develop a positive attitude and be passionate with our dreams or your dreams.

“The year 2025 is a new book about to be written in our personal lives and that of NOW and I pray that God grant us good health, vision and faith to be blessing to everyone around us.

“I wish each and every one of us a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance,” she said.

In his sermon, the Director of Chaplaincy Services (Roman Catholic), Commander Richmond Diala, said the celebration of Christmas was a celebration of peace.

He said that peace does not come cheaply, reading from the Bible in the book of Isaiah chapter 9, verse 6, and described Jesus as the Prince of Peace.

“One important reason we are celebrating joyfully and peacefully here is because someone is somewhere standing there.

“The life of Jesus was a mission of sacrifice and his birth calls us ourselves to become instruments of peace,” he said. (NAN)