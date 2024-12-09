Firefighters rescue 63-year-old man from well in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have rescued a 63-year-old plumber, Akin Kuboye, alive from deep well in the Igando area of the Lagos.

By Deborah Akpede

Operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have rescued a 63-year-old plumber, Akin Kuboye, alive from deep well in the Igando area of the Lagos.

The Director of the fire agency, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

She said that the incident happened on Sunday at 9:54 a.m. at 20, Muyibi Adebayo Street, off Agric Road, Egan – Igando, Lagos.

Adeseye said that the rescue team responded to a life threatening distress call and saved the survivor.

“On arrival at the scene of emergency, it was discovered that the man reportedly got trapped incidentally while working in a 120m deep well at the rear side of a bungalow consisting of 14 rooms of varying sizes, in a premises covering an area of about 648 square metre.

“However, the tenacity of the Ejigbo Rescue crew successfully brought out the acclaimed plumber alive from the well, ” she said.

According to her, the plumber has been handed over to Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) who stabilised him from the effect of inhaled ammonia gas before transporting him to the hospital for further treatment. (NAN)