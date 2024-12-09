NiMet forecasts 3-day haziness, cloudiness across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NAN) has predicted hazy and cloudy weather activities from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

By Gabriel Agbeja

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, envisaged the North and North central regions of the country to experience dust haze with visibility range of 1km to 5km.

It anticipated localised visibility of less than 1,000m throughout the forecast period.

According to it, the hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over southern region of the country during the forecast period.

“On Tuesday , the North and North central regions of the country are expected to experience dust haze

with visibility range of 1km to 5km and localised visibility of less than 1,000m throughout the forecast period.

“In the South, early morning mist or fog patches are expected over the coastal region. However,

sunny skies with patches of clouds should prevail over the inland and the coastal states during the

later in the day .

“On Wednesday, good visibility dust haze is expected during the forecast period in the northern region. In the North Central region, dust haze with moderate visibility of 1km to 5km is expected during forecast period.

According to NiMet, in the southern region, early morning mist or fog patches are expected over the coastal region with few clouds in a hazy atmosphere over the inland States.

The agency predicted slim prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa, Lagos and Akwa Ibom later in the day.

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precaution as dust particles are in suspense.

“People with asthmatic health condition and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the

present weather condition. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from

NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website

www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said. (NAN)