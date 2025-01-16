Climate Action: Taraba State holds validation workshop for climate change policy, action plan

The Taraba State Government in Partnership with the collaboration of the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP) has held a stakeholders validation workshop for its climate policy and action plan on Tuesday in Jalingo.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ugochukwu Uzuegbu, Communications Officer, SPP, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement said that the Government of Taraba State took a giant step towards effective climate action and sustainable development by holding the workshop.

According to the statement, the climate change policy and action plan covered all the key sectors using both quantitative and qualitative assessment methods.

It added that the exercise was carried out in collaboration with SPP and with funding support from the African Climate Foundation (ACF) and the European Climate Foundation (ECF).

“This validation workshop marked a significant progress by the state towards improving its climate governance structure and attracting climate finance to implement viable clean projects.

“The workshop brought together diverse stakeholders, including state and local government officials, community leaders, civil servants, businesses, civil society organizations, academics, private sector representatives and international partners,” the statement said.

It quoted the State Director for Climate Change, Ahmed Lazarus, as commending the technical team for their diligent work in drafting the policy document.

Lazarus also thanked Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba and the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Ms Aishat Barde, for their support, and provision of an enabling environment for climate action.

Barde, in her remarks, thanked participants for their contributions, stating that stakeholders’ input cannot be overemphasized.

She expressed gratitude to ACF and SPP for selecting Taraba State as a beneficiary of the fund, and for their effort in ensuring that the policy development process captured the voices and needs of the people of the state.

Citing the recent wildfire in California, Barde highlighted the impacts of climate change and warned against the dangers of inaction.

Barde also reiterated the state government’s commitment to addressing climate change challenges.

“This document is not just the document of the state Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, but rather a document of the government of Taraba State.

“The document clearly indicates the different sectors where actions need to be implemented towards reducing greenhouse gas emission in the state, and achieving sustainable growth.

“This is both a call for awareness and climate action in Taraba State,” Barde said.

In his keynote address, Gov. Agbu Kefas, who was ably represented by the Chairman, Committee on Environment and Climate Change, Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr Tafarki Eneme, underscored the urgent need for climate action in the state given its vulnerability.

Kefas described the validation of the policy and action plan documents as timely.

He said the documents have laid the groundwork for coordinate climate action in the state and reaffirmed the commitment of the government towards mitigating the impact of climate change.

“We must recognise that climate change is not just an environmental issue, it is a multifaceted challenge that affects our economy, health and the future generation.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to addressing these challenges through a robust and actionable climate change policy that aligns with global standards set fort by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Paris Agreement and other international treaty,” Kefas said.

Also speaking, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, President, SPP said he was delighted that Taraba State has taken this important step in producing a document on climate action and policy.

Okereke said that the document coiuld enable the state to coordinate its climate action in ways that addresses local needs and contribute to national and international climate objectives.

He urged the Taraba State Government not to see thee climate policy as an end in- itself but a means towards mobilising climate finance and pursuing more ambitious climate goals.

Professor Emmanuel Oladipo, leader and representative of the technical team commended Okereke and Dr Eugene Itua for assembling the team that developed the policy and action plan.

He encouraged the government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to work together to make the success of the policy and action plan document a reality.