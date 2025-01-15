As Nigeria takes leadership of Migration: Senate insists country must not be embarrassed

By Haruna Salami

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Senator Kaka Shehu has said the upper chamber will do all within its power to ensure Nigeria is not “embarrassed”, as she takes over Rabat process on migration.

He advised Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Mr. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed to work with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to ensure he forwards provision Nigeria’s takeover of the Organisation to avoid embarrassment at an international forum.

Mr. Ahmed explained that when migration became an issue all over the world there is this collection of concerns which includes European and African countries numbering to about 57 of them come together to discuss issues on migration, dialogue and development.

He said Nigeria is one of the members of this process because “Nigeria is a country of origin, transit and destination. That is why it becomes a member of this report process and in our meeting in February 2024 Nigeria was unanimously appointed or selected to become the chair of the Rabat process after Portugal.

It is hoped that on the 29th and 30th of January Nigeria will be in Portugal to take over the leadership of the Rabat process.

This is a process that discusses mainly about migration governance across the globe.

Obviously, there was no provision in the 2025 for how Nigeria will take over the leadership.

Explaining why there is no provision for the Rabat process, Mr. Ahmed said the issue came much later and lamented that “the budget that we’ve been given is an envelope budget. Not that you will write what you intend to do and then submit for consideration and approval.

“Rather, you’ll be given an envelope and it is left for you now to decide on what to do according to the provision of your mandate, what you will do with what has been given to you as an envelope”.

However, considering the heaviness of this rabat process and the involvement of not only national but international memberships, Mr. Ahmed emphasised the need to request for additional funds in order to cater for this process becomes very necessary.

He said that was why the chairman is saying that as soon as we leave this place, we should go and make arrangements and make fresh submissions, particularly on this issue of Rabat process.

Also, on the repatriation of our Nigerians who are living in Cameroon, Chad and Niger, Ahmed said these are some of the key issues that need Senate intervention through the Appropriation Committee to ensure that the agency or the Commission was given additional funding in order to look into these issues that are arising now.

According to him, only for the repatriation of 7,000 people, about N63 billion is required to do that, adding because if you are repatriating a refugee from country of destination to the country of origin, there are some certain conditions that you must have to meet.

Some of conditions include, “you don’t force somebody to come back to the country, you must provide shelter, you must equally provide food. The last one, you must also ensure security being guaranteed.

These three key issues that he mentioned alone will require a lot of funds, which was why he informed the chairman of the committee and the committee in general to please intervene in this situation.

He said Nigerians that left this country as a result of banditry, Boko Haram, and other climate-induced displacement, they need to return and if you are bringing them you have to bring them back in dignity respect.

“So, to do that, we need handsome budgetary allocation to be added into our budget that we have been given as an envelope”.