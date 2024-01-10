Ortom congratulates Alia over Supreme Court victory

Former Governor of Benue, Dr Samuel Ortom, has congratulated Gov. Hyacinth Alia on the validation of his election by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ortom’s Media Aide, Mr Terver Akase on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Ortom says the apex court’s decision to uphold Alia’s election has brought to an end a robust process which undoubtedly contributed to strengthening democracy in the state and the country at large.

“The legal contest that ensued following the 2023 elections was fundamental in deepening our democratic values and principles.

“It is a reflection of the vibrant nature of our democracy and a demonstration of the rule of law at work.

“Now that Alia’s election has been affirmed, it is time for all of us to wish him well as he leads the state,” Ortom said.

He urged the people of Benue to rally behind Alia and offer their support to enable him succeed.

He said that it was imperative that the people unite across party lines for the progress and development of the state.

He said that as one who had led the state before, he was conversant with the challenges of governing a state and the fact that the occupant of the seat needed the support and cooperation of the people.

He further wished Alia good health and success. (NAN)

By Nicholas Dechi

