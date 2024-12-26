Christmas: Police confirm 22 injured as car rams into procession in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed 22 persons injured after a car rammed into a Christian procession on Wednesday in Tumfure Community, near Gombe.

By Peter Uwumarogie

The command’s Spokesperson, ASP Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gombe on Wednesday.

Abdullahi stated that no death was recorded in the unfortunate incident, adding that those injured were receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) and Specialist Hospital, Gombe.

He added that the incident happened at about 2pm, when Christian faithful from Tumfure Community, while on a procession, escorted by a team of policemen, were on their way to the Emir’s Palace and Government House.

“Suddenly, a Sharon bus loaded with bags of rice and driven by a yet-to-be identified person lost control and rammed into the procession.

“The incident led to 22 persons being injured but no loss of life,” he stated.

Abdullahi further stated that the vehicle was burnt by angry mob, while the driver escaped to an unknown destination.

He noted that efforts were being made by the command to pick him up.

However, the leader of the procession, Mr Shamsuddeen Kachalla, told newsmen at the Specialist Hospital, where some injured persons were being treated, that efforts were made to flag down the vehicle to no avail.

Kachalla, a member of the Boys’ Brigade in Gombe, however, said that the number of the injured persons was more than 22.

He said: “I have confirmed that 40 persons were injured and receiving treatment – 12 in FTH and 28 here at the Specialist Hospital.

“This procession has been going on for years and for the first time, we are encountering such an incident.

“I don’t know what happened whether the driver lost control but he choose to hit the people on procession, instead of the vehicles before him,” he said.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the two hospitals, reports that there were 40 injured persons.

Meanwhile, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has commiserated with the victims of the accident, urging the youths to remain calm.

Yahaya commiserated with the victims when he received the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Gombe State chapter on a Christmas homage to him at the Government House, Gombe.

He further urged Christian faithful to live peacefully with their Muslim neighbours. (NAN)