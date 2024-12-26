Atiku Urges Unity, Sacrifice in Christmas Message to Nigerians

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to Christians across the nation, urging them to reflect on the spirit of love, unity, and sacrifice that defines the season.

In a Christmas message released on December 25, 2024, Atiku described the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ as an opportunity for Nigerians to embrace compassion, selflessness, and togetherness. He encouraged citizens to use the occasion as a time for gratitude, even in the face of the challenges confronting the nation.

“It is a blessing that we can once again celebrate the events leading to the birth of Christ, despite the adversity we face,” he said, emphasizing the need for reflection and unity.

Atiku also expressed concern over the hardships endured by Nigerians, which he attributed to poor leadership and a lack of commitment by political leaders to make sacrifices for the common good. He highlighted the resulting suffering and loss of lives, calling for a collective effort to address these issues.

Despite these challenges, the former Vice President appealed for unity and love among Nigerians, stating that these values were essential to overcoming the country’s difficulties. “With love and unity, there is no obstacle too great to overcome. Let us, therefore, come together to share love and joy with all people of goodwill,” he declared.

Atiku concluded his message by wishing all Nigerians a peaceful and joyous Christmas, expressing hope for a better future.