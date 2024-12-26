Sokoto: Military insists targets struck associated with Lakurawa group, as state govt calls it erroneous bombing

By Danlami Nmodu

The Nigerian Military has opened up on the reported bombing of villagers in Sokoto state. A statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma insisted that indeed, “the targets struck have been positively identified as associated with the Lakurawa group”.

The Joint Task Force North West issued the statement to clarify earlier impression that innocent villagers were killed in error by the fighter jets.

News Diary Online reports that a statement titled: “Joint Task Force North West Clarifies Reports on Jet Strike in Sokoto”, said “The Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma has addressed recent reports concerning a military fighter jet allegedly bombing civilian structures in the Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“These reports have raised concerns; however, it is crucial to clarify that all military operations are conducted based on thorough intelligence and reconnaissance missions. This rigorous process is particularly important when targeting groups like the Lakurawa terrorist organization, as it aims to ensure precision and protect civilian lives.

“Given the serious nature of these operations, the public is urged to rely on confirmed information to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic.

“There is a significant risk that terrorist groups may attempt to undermine military successes through media disinformation, necessitating caution concerning unverified claims, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry.

“Importantly, the targets struck in the vicinity of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa have been positively identified as associated with the Lakurawa group, reinforcing the justification for the military action taken.

Military fighter jets erroneously dropped bombs in the village, say Sokoto State Govt

News Diary Online further reports reports that the Sokoto State Government On Wednesday issued a statement which said the military erroneously killed villagers while pursuing terrorists

A press release signed by Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to Sokoto state Governor was titled:10 killed by military jet pursuing bandits in Gidan Bisa, Runtuwa villages of Silame LG, Gov Aliyu donates N20m, 100 bags of food to victim s’ families

The statement by governor’s press secretary reads: No fewer than ten people were killed in a military airstrike while pursuing bandits in Gidan Bisa village of Silame Local Government Area in the early hours of today.

According to the Chairman of the area, Abubakar Gitta Rana, the incident occurred at about 6am when two military fighter jets erroneously dropped bombs in the village, leaving 10 villagers and many livestock dead.

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, in company of the APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Magarakarda Wamakko and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, defied the difficult terrain of the village and joined other villagers for the funeral prayers for the deceased.

Gov. Aliyu while condoling the community described the incident as unfortunate and an act destined to happen by the Almighty Allah.

” The military jets were on their mission to eliminate criminals armed groups terrorizing the state, and mistakenly bombed innocent people of this community.

“We consider this as a mistake because the same military had on several occasions successfully raided so many criminal hideouts in the state,”he added

The Governor further said a thorough investigation would be conducted to find out what led to the avoidable mistake, so as to guard against its recurrence.

Governor Aliyu also prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased, and give their families the strength to bear the loss.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, announced a donation of N20million and 100 bags of assorted food stuffs to the families of the deceased.

He added that the state government will also settle the medical bills of those hospitalized as a result of injuries they sustained from the bombardment.