CDS inaugurates emergency, trauma centre, vehicles, other projects at NDA

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Thursday inaugurated an emergency and trauma centre and a fleet of vehicles at the Nigerian Defence Academy

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Thursday inaugurated an emergency and trauma centre and a fleet of vehicles at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

The CDS also inaugurated the Department of Security and Defence Studies, basic officers training wing, Department of Psychology and NDA Primary School Children’s Park , Sports Centre and the NDA Boarding Secondary School.

He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the NDA Hospital, with a maternity ward, courtesy of the 38 Regular Course.

The other projects were the academy’s Officers’ Mess and Golf Club, with 39 Suites and Studios, in honour of the 39 Regular Course.

Musa also inaugurated the construction of the NDA Officers’ Wives Association Secretariat and Skills Acquisition Centre.

Musa said NDA has remained a symbol of the nation’s commitment to defence and security as well as a testament to the values of courage, loyalty and sacrifice.

He added that investments in the NDA were investments in the stability, security, unity and prosperity of the nation.

Musa emphasised that the projects were not just mere structures, rather they represented a significant strategic investment in the future of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and by extension, the future of the nation.

He also said that the facilities were essential pillars of excellence designed to empower the academy to fulfill its mandate of producing officers of the highest calibre.

The CDS equally said the projects would serve as critical enablers of the armed forces; vision to develop a robust, innovative and adaptive military force,

”This is while demonstrating commitment to providing the cadets of the NDA with the best possible facilities and resources for training and promoting their individual development.

“These projects been earmarked to enhance the well-being of the cadets.

”They have also been constructed to cater for the needs of the NDA community constituting troops and their families.

“These projects, therefore, stand as a testament to the academy’s commitment to progress, innovation, and the well-being of its community,”he said.

Musa said the inauguration of the projects further reflected the people centrism of the military particularly in the

consideration of the wider community.

This, he said, aligned with his leadership concept, which is “To Nurture a Professional Armed Forces of Nigeria that are People -Centric, Capable of Meeting its Constitutional

Responsibilities in a Joint and Collaborative Environment”.

The defence boss, therefore, emphasised the importance of ensuring the facilities were used

optimally to uplift standards, improve welfare and enrich the

training environment.

To the cadets, he said, they were the next generation of leaders who would be entrusted with the sacred duty of defending the nation.

“Some of you will graduate into a violent and extremely difficult security climate and will certainly be relied on for

solutions amidst daunting challenges.

“The threats confronting our nation are complex, ranging from terrorism and insurgency and much is being invested in you today because much will be expected of you tomorrow to tackle

these threats,”he said.

Musa explained that the cadets’ ability to succeed would depend on

their capacity to embody the core values of leadership, character

and competence.

He said that the armed forces of Nigeria and the nation required officers who embody the core values and lead by example.

Musa said,” These are officers who are morally upright, intellectually agile,

and capable of adapting to a rapidly evolving operational

environment.”

He, therefore, urged them to remain resilient in the cause of their training, thanking President Bola Tinubu for his immense support to the armed forces of Nigeria.

He also commended the Commandant of NDA for his visionary leadership, unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to excellence.

Earlier, the Commandant of the academy, Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, appreciated the CDS, the armed forces of Nigeria and the President of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

Ochai said that the key projects represented a significant investment in the future of the armed forces of Nigeria and by extension, the future of the nation.

He said the academy would continue to do its best to produce cadets that would meet modern military training and education of global standards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the President of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, (DEPOWA), Mrs Oghogho Musa, also Inaugurated some of the projects.(NAN)