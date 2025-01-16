Biden urges constitutional amendment on presidential immunity

In his farewell address as U.S. president, Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a constitutional amendment on presidential immunity, in an apparent parting shot at his successor, Donald Trump.

“We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president, no president is immune from crimes he or she commits while in office.

“The president’s power is not unlimited. It’s not absolute.

“And it shouldn’t be,’’ Biden said in remarks delivered to the nation from the Oval Office.

Biden, 82, will hand over the presidency to Trump on Monday after the Republican claimed a resounding victory in November’s election.

In July, the U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled in a 6-3 decision that former presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts, marking a major victory for Trump.

He said Congress could reverse that landmark ruling with an amendment to the Constitution, but the process is famously difficult.

It requires two-thirds support in the House and Senate, then ratification by three-quarters of the states. (dpa/NAN)