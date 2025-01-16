 Lawal approves recruitment of 2,000 teachers

By Ishaq Zaki



Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, has approved the immediate employment of 2,000 teachers across the state.

Suleiman Idris, spokesperson to the governor disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

Idris quoted his principal as saying this while presiding over the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Gusau.

The governor said that the recruitment was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises.

Lawal noted that, education being the second priority of his administration, must be given significant attention.

“My administration had declared a state of emergency in the educational sector in the state and it has already started yielding desired results.

“This is in addition to the construction and renovation of more than 400 schools across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state,” the governor explained. (NAN)