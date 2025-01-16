Troops Countering Resurgent Terror Attacks in North-West, North-East – DHQ

The Armed Forces of Nigeria are intensifying efforts to eliminate the threat of terrorism and insurgency in the country’s Northwest and Northeast, as increasing numbers of foreign fighters from the Sahelian region fuel a resurgence in terror attacks.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to a recent military update by the Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, troops have made significant progress in thwarting terrorist activities, despite the challenges posed by the influx of foreign militants.

Maj-Gen. Buba underscored the military’s commitment to breaking the will of terrorists, particularly those infiltrating from the Sahel region.

He said,”Overall, the military is profoundly conscious of its role and responsibility in ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation. Accordingly, troops are thwarting and eliminating forms of resurgent terror attacks in the NW and NE, caused by influx of foreign fighters from the Sahelian Region.

“Though troops might record occasional tactical setbacks which is common place in any threatre of war. Our strategic objective of breaking the terrorist will to fight remains resolute and unhindered.”

He revealed that troops neutralized 156 terrorists and arrested 464 individuals, while rescuing 181 kidnapped hostages, among others.

“In the period under review, Nigerian forces neutralized 156 terrorists and arrested 464 individuals, while rescuing 181 kidnapped hostages. In the Southeast, military operations also disrupted oil theft syndicates, preventing criminal groups from stealing an estimated N623.4 million worth of crude oil,” he said.

According to him, the military’s aggressive counterterrorism tactics have led to the recovery of large quantities of weapons and ammunition, including 68 AK-47 rifles, 7 RPG bombs, 9 IEDs, and thousands of rounds of various calibers of ammunition.

He disclosed that the military also seized numerous vehicles, motorcycles, and communications equipment used by insurgents to carry out their attacks.

The DDMO noted that the Nigerian military’s resolve is to restore peace and stability, ensuring that the sacrifices of fallen heroes are honored.

He urged the public to play an active role in ensuring the nation’s security. “Security is everyone’s business,” General Buba stressed, calling on citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities.

“As the military continues its operations, it remains steadfast in its commitment to securing Nigeria from both domestic and foreign terrorist threats, working tirelessly to bring an end to insurgency and safeguard the future of the nation,” Gen. Buba declared.