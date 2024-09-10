Bar manager docked for alleged cheating

A bar manager, Mobolgo Raphael, was on Tuesday, docked in a Magistrates’ Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for alleged cheating.

The police charged the defendant with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

By Joy Kaka

A bar manager, Mobolgo Raphael, was on Tuesday, docked in a Magistrates’ Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for alleged cheating.

The police charged the defendant with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecuting counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Nwafor Chibueze employed the defendant as a bar manager at Comfort Hotel, Kubwa, Abuja.

Okpa alleged that the defendant sold some fearless energy drinks and beer, totaling N88, 000 and converted the money to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Oyepeju Mustapha admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Mustapha ordered that the sureties must have stable means of livelihood.

He adjourned the case until Sept.19, for hearing.(NAN)