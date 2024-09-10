3 docked over alleged kidnap, stealing

Three men, Azeez Sadiq, 35, Taiwo Olayinka, 30, and Monsuru Saheed 21, were on Tuesday, arraigned in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos

By Adepote Arowojobe

Three men, Azeez Sadiq, 35, Taiwo Olayinka, 30, and Monsuru Saheed 21, were on Tuesday, arraigned in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for an alleged kidnap and stealing.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, are being charged with conspiracy to wit felony, kidnapping and stealing.

The defendants, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Aug.20, at about 12 p.m. at Mobile petrol station, behind F one bar in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Okonofua said that the defendants and others at large, unlawfully kidnapped two people from Ogun and stole N13,000 from one of them.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were apprehended by residents of the area, who later reported the matter to the police.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 172 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr O.A. Ogbe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe ordered that one of the sureties must own a landed property, and should present evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He said count two of the charge must be duplicated and forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 3, for mention.(NAN)