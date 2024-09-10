Vote visionary leader, Edo governorship candidate pleads

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Ms Patience Ndidi, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate for Edo, has urged the people of Edo to look beyond sentiments and vote for a visionary leader.

Ndidi, who is the only female candidate in the race, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, visionary leadership goes beyond gender and ethnicity and people should look beyond stipends for vote buying.

She noted that Edo needed a visionary leader to address the challenges of unemployment, poverty, hunger, deplorable critical infrastructures including roads, schools and health facilities.

Ndidi also said that the Sept. 16 governorship election was critical for the next four years and future of the state.

She said that she was in the race to win and bring transformation, hope, progress and prosperity to Edo through human capital development.

“That is where the place of visionary comes in; a visionary leader sees from wherever he or she is from or is residing.

“A visionary leader feels the pulse of the people; a visionary leader understands the pains of the people,” she said.

Ndidi, who described women as leaders with managerial skills and multi-task ability, called on women and men to support her vision.

She urged the people of the state not to see the election as competition, but time to come together to make Edo great.

Ndidi said it was time to explore the talents and abundant resources of the state to develop the manufacturing industries, create wealth, and generate revenue.

She said that she would tackle insecurity unemployment and hunger by empowering the people.

“When we create jobs and environment for investment, insecurity will disappear,” she said.(NAN)