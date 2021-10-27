AP candidate charges electorate to vote wisely in Anambra poll

Dr Godwin Maduka, the Accord Party candidate, has urged the electorate to vote wisely in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll by voting for his party.

Maduka stated this when he spoke with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

He said that he has the best credentials among candidates vying for the governorship poll.

“I have used my personal resources to build development structures housing both government and private offices.

“I have donated buildings serving as police stations and offices for other security agencies because I belief in security.

“I have built a judiciary complex because I respect the rule of law, hospitals because I value life, schools because I believe that the best legacy to leave for a child is quality education.

“I have built religious houses because I believe in their roles towards building and grooming homes where sanity thrive, I have done so much to help people live well, in fact I entered politics to change the narrative of governance in the state,” he said.

Maduka: “I see so much pain and suffering of the people that I come in contact with and I wonder what the essence of governance is, if a governor cannot rewrite the future of his subject with public fund.

“God has blessed me with so much virtue that I cannot finish what I have in my life time, if I can change wrinkles on people’s face with my personal wealth then I can recreate their lives with good policies and support from foreign contacts.

“I have come to serve with empathy, vote for accord, the number one party on the ballot paper for a transformation in Anambra.”

He urged voters to put away religious sentiment and vote for a candidate with personal wealth.

“We are going to change the state narrative with our 10 point agenda,” he said.

Maduka promised to address medical tourism in the state by building more hospitals in addition to the existing ones, assuring also of quality education, women and youth empowerment as well as social welfare programmes.

He said that he would focus on agriculture, transportation, technology, digital economy, energy and waste management for safer environment if elected in the Nov. 6 poll.

“I am not power hungry or desperate, I have come with a different vision and mission for the state and I beg voters not to vote wrongly, as I remain the best candidates of all the contestants.

“I urge the electorate to reject any form of political inducement by securing their future and that of unborn generation from abject poverty.

“I appeal to all voters to shun apathy for the growth and development of the state,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...