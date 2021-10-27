Onyema calls for upward review of salaries of NCAA staffers

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, has called for an upward review of salaries of staff of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) .

This is contained in a statement issued by the airline Spokesperson, Mr Stanley Olisa, on Wednesday.

Onyema made the call at the 2021 Brazil-Nigeria Aviation and Defence Trade Forum 2021 organised by the Embassy of Brazil in Abuja.

”The salary review is needed for the aviation regulatory body to attract and retain the best talents with the requisite experience and qualifications to discharge their oversight responsibilities creditably.

”The agency is not able to poach top talents in the industry because its salary structure leaves much to be desired,” he said, adding that the Federal Government should remove the NCAA from the civil service salary structure.

He hinted that some of the people working in the agency are due for retirement and tired but still in service because the NCAA cannot afford to hire quality staff to replace them.

“Their salaries should be upwardly reviewed to match the airlines’ salary structure, as nobody wants to go there to work but they(current staff) are doing their best, which is very commendable. This is a patriotic call”, the aviation don affirmed.(NAN)

