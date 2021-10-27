Osinbajo presides over virtual FEC meeting

October 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) anchored from the villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is away in Riyadh, Arabia, for the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The president will also perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makka before returning to Nigeria on Friday.

Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President; and Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, attended the meeting physically.

Ministers physically present at the meeting included Lai Mohammed, of Information and Culture; Malami, for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation; and Rotimi Amaechi, of Transportation.

Others Hajia Zainab Ahmed, of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Aliyu, of Power; Hadi Sirika, of Aviation; and Babatunde Fashola, of Works and Housing. (NAN)

