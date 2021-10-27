Osinbajo presides over virtual FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) anchored from the Presidential villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is away in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The president will also perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makka before returning to Nigeria on Friday.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President; and Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, attended the meeting physically.

Ministers physically present at the meeting included Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture; Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation; and Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.

Others were Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Power; Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation; and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...