FRSC seeks NIS collaboration to reduce road traffic crashes

In its bid to enhance inter-agency collaboration for road safety practice, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, on Thursday carried out public enlightenment at the state command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Ibadan.

In his presentation at the programme, the FRSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Mayowa Odewo, said that inter-agency collaboration remains a key component of effective coordination of road safety management to reduce road traffic crash.

Odewo noted that advancing road safety measures to the NIS doorstop would have a direct positive impact on the level of road safety consciousness on citizens that have interfaced with NIS officials.

He highlighted the factors and causes of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) with specific explanation of human factor as a driving force because it controls the mechanical and environmental factors.

While advising the officers of the NIS to be conscious and abide by the traffic rules, the FRSC PRO mentioned that, “been an officer does not pronounce professionalism behind the wheel.”

According to him, inter-agency collaboration remains essential in coordinating an effective response to any threat on the road.

“We must know what to do at the golden hour which is immediate time given to rescue a road traffic crash victim in order to save lives.

“We must also take note that maximum permissible blood alcohol level for a driver in Nigeria is 0.5gms per litre or 0.05 per cent of blood alcohol concentration.

“While driving, balancing which has to do with speed of a vehicle relative to environmental factors of the road must also be taken into consideration to avoid road crashes,” he said.

He added that the command would take the public enlightenment programme to other government agencies such as Standards Organisation of Nigeria( SON), Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant establishments for effective synergy toward reducing road crashes.

In his response, the Deputy Comptroller of Immigration Service, DCI Oyebode Odesola, commended FRSC for taking bold steps toward reducing road crashes.

He expressed readiness of NIS to collaborate with FRSC to achieve its goals. (NAN)

By Olatunde Ajayi