NUJ expresses shock over Eze’s death

The Enugu State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed shock over the death of Sen. Ayogu Eze.



The NUJ said this in a statement jointly signed by the state NUJ Chairman, Mr Sam Udekwe and Secretary, Mrs Ifeoma Amuta in Enugu on Friday.



‘’It is on a sad note and with rudest shock that the NUJ receives the news of the death of a great communication icon and former Senator Representing Enugu North in the National Assembly, Sen. Ayogu Eze.



‘’Eze was a man of many parts who God used to ensure that many journalists were gainfully employed in federal establishments.

‘’His impact was equally felt by some media organisations especially the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) when he piloted the affairs of the Senate Committee on Communication and Media in 2007,’’ it said.



The NUJ added: “Eze was once an erudite journalist that worked with Guardian Newspaper, Newswatch Magazine and was a onetime Commissioner for information in Enugu State.



“His demise shook the media, the political space and the entire Enugu North Senatorial Zone especially the people of Enugu Ezike where he hailed from.

“It was indeed a black Wednesday.”

Eze, who represented Enugu North at the National Assembly, died on Wednesday, April 24(NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike