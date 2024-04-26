FG to create 2.5m jobs through LEEP

The Federal Government says it plan to create 2.5 million jobs through the Labour Employment Enhancement Programme (LEEP) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.



Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said this at the pre-inauguration ceremony for the LEEP in Abuja.

She said that the programme was aimed at actualising President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

‘’The LEEP vision is to train and equip 2.5 million people.



“In Nigeria, youth unemployment remains a pressing issue, with over 13 million young people currently unemployed.

“According to recent statistics, initiatives like LEEP play a crucial role in providing young people with access to training, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurial support.

“This will address the challenge of youth unemployment and promoting social inclusion.



‘’The initiative is a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing key challenges facing our workforce such as job creation, skills development and migration control,’’ she said.

She said that in a rapidly evolving global landscape, it was imperative to ensure that the Nigerian workforce was equipped with the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive in the digital age.

She said that the LEEP targeted zero hunger, zero poverty economic growth and decent jobs through six strategic initiatives.

She said this included digital skills initiative, vocational entrepreneurship skills programmes, infrastructure upgrade and NELEX upgrade for employment acceleration.

Onyejeocha said that others were global remote work initiative and labour compliance enhancement.

She urged development partners such as the World Bank, GIZ, the European Union, UNIDO and the Bank of Industry to support the drive.

She the support was imperative in order for the current administration to mitigate the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We cannot do it alone and so we need to partner with you to help us succeed in the country,” she said.

Ms Luri Aganetto, the EU Programme Manager, pledges the readiness of the union to support the initiative for the good of the Nigerian people.

“We are optimistic, and looking forward to cooperate with the Nigerian government on Labour market information system, ”she said.(NAN)

Ny Joan Nwagwu