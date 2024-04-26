Tinubu mourns Sen. Ayogu Eze

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Eze family over the passing of Sen. Ayogu Eze.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The late politician represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 2007 to 2015.

Ngelale said during Eze’s time in the Senate, he held several positions, including Committee Chairman on Information and Media and Chairman of the Committee on Works, among others.

He said the president also commiserated with friends, associates, and former colleagues of the deceased, including the National Assembly as an institution.

Ngelale said Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed repose and comfort to those in mourning. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz