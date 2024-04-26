NCS begins sensitisation to automated retiree verification system

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it is sensitising retirees to its automated retiree verification system targeted at high-ranking officers who had retired from the service.

Its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that the programme, the first of its kind, was inaugurated on April 22.

He said it was designed to streamline the verification process for senior officers to ease access to their benefits and other entitlements.

“The system is also aimed at modernising the analogue process of benefits application for retired officers to align with current technological advancements.

“We want to provide a platform for the smooth verification of retired Deputy Comptroller Generals, Assistant Comptroller Generals and Comptrollers,” he said.

He quoted the Comptroller-General(C-G), Mr Adewale Adeniyi, as assuring retirees of a seamless, transparent and accountable exercise.

“The C-G, represented by Festus Okun, the DCG in-charge of Finance Administration and Technical Service, addressed retirees at the headquarters and assured them of a seamless verification exercise.

“The DCG, while interfacing with the retirees on behalf of the C-G, said that the move was a demonstration of the service’s commitment to their welfare,” the statement said.(NAN)

By Martha Agas