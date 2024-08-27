 Anambra @ 33: NULGE chief describes state as Nigeria’s shining light

By Joy Mbachi

Mr Nicholas Aromeh, the President, Anambra Chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has described the state as Nigeria’s shining light.

According to Aromeh, Anambra has shown indelible trackrecords in both human capital and infrastructure development since its creation 33 years ago.

He spoke on Tuesday against the backdrop of the upcoming 33rd anniversary of the state creation, during an interactive session with newsmen in Awka.

He lauded “the formidable beliefs and efforts” of the founding fathers of the state, especially in keeping the core values of the state hinged on entrepreneurship intact over the years.

Aromeh said that Anambra, under Prof. Charles Soludo as governor, had put in great efforts in toeing the path of the founding fathers of the state.

He said that the high sense of respect to the culture and traditions of the state, observed by the previous governors, contributed in making the state great.

He lauded Soludo’s “unparalleled achievements” on security, health, education, agriculture, innovations in science and technology sustenance of the past.

The NULGE chief said that the youth empowerment, sports promotion and protection of the women and child’s rights and other welfares had added edge to the state.

“The noble feats of the past governors have enabled Soludo to perform optimally within two years in office.

“These principles are worthy of emulation by other leaders celebrating today, like Anambra,” he said.

Aromeh urged Anambra residents to rally round Soludo in his quest to make Anambra livable for all.

He further said that the recent visit of the governor to all the communities in Orumba-Nassaa in Anambra West Local Government Area was a clear indication of development.

He appealed to the residents of the state to continue to support the State Government for Anambra to sustain its progressive trajectory. (NAN)(